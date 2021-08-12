Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,970

IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #7 iTunes Preview



After their first explosive battle, both the Maximals and Predacons have allowed a lull to refresh and regroup. But when the first protoform pod comes down, things are going to change in a major way! Find out more in the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Beast Wars issue #7, due in shops later this month, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Winston



