After their first explosive battle, both the Maximals and Predacons have allowed a lull to refresh and regroup. But when the first protoform pod comes down, things are going to change in a major way! Find out more in the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Beast Wars issue #7, due in shops later this month, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Winston Chan
(Artist), Fico Ossio (Cover Artist), Ed Pirrie (Cover Artist), Gavin Guidry (Cover Artist)
The post IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #7 iTunes Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
