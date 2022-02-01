Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,077

Transformers Studio Series 86 Rumble (Blue) Pre-Orders Starting





A late start for official pre-orders on a highly desired Core Class figure today with the release of Studio Series 86 Rumble (Blue). This is a redone cassette bot in movie inspired colors and new weapons. The core class figure will work with WFC/Legends scale Voyager Soundwave (or Blaster, if you want to get crazy). Retail is around $12 USD with a ship date before the end of 2022. Read on for some pics and details, hit the links below to snag him at our sponsors.

