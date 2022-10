Today, 11:30 AM #1 Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,077 Transformers Studio Series 86 Rumble (Blue) Pre-Orders Starting





A late start for official pre-orders on a highly desired Core Class figure today with the release of Studio Series 86 Rumble (Blue).* This is a redone cassette bot in movie inspired colors and new weapons.* The core class figure will work with WFC/Legends scale Voyager Soundwave (or Blaster, if you want to get crazy).* Retail is around $12 USD with a ship date before the end of 2022.* Read on for some pics and details, hit the links below to snag him at our sponsors. A late start for official pre-orders on a highly desired Core Class figure today with the release of Studio Series 86 Rumble (Blue).* This is a redone cassette bot in movie inspired colors and new weapons.* The core class figure will work with WFC/Legends scale Voyager Soundwave (or Blaster, if you want to get crazy).* Retail is around $12 USD with a ship date before the end of 2022.* Read on for some pics and details, hit the links below to snag him at our sponsors. TFSource Entertainment Earth (or,

__________________

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge