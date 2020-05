Transformers Forged To Fight: Megatronus Concept Art

The Transformers Forged To Fight team returns as promised, with another character taking a turn in the concept art spotlight: This Megatronus concept art is mega awesome, Commanders! Do you use Megatronus in the Fight? Check out the attached artwork, remember to download the game for free from your preferred app store and then sound off with your fellow commanders on the 2005 boards!