|
Transformers Forged To Fight: Megatronus Concept Art
The Transformers Forged To Fight team returns
as promised, with another character taking a turn in the concept art spotlight: This Megatronus concept art is mega awesome, Commanders! Do you use Megatronus in the Fight? Check out the attached artwork, remember to download
the game for free from your preferred app store and then sound off with your fellow commanders on the 2005 boards!
The post Transformers Forged To Fight: Megatronus Concept Art
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca