IDW?s TransformersCrossover & Roll Out! WonderCon@Home 2020 Panel





An all-star group of IDW creators continue our An all-star group of IDW creators continue our WonderCon@Home panel coverage, moderated by Editor-in-Chief and author John Barber: IDW Publishings Transformers comics are hotter than ever, and this year, the Robots in Disguise arent alone  theyre teaming up with magical ponies and cybernetic organisms! Get an inside look into the Transformers vs. The Terminator with David Mariotte and the My Little Pony / Transformers crossover with Sam Maggs , plus visit with Brian Ruckley , architect of the ongoing Transformers comic storyline, and longtime Transformers mastermind Simon Furman ! Panelists: John Barber (IDWs editor-in-chief)  Twitter:





