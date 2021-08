Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,923

IDW’s Transformers King Grimlock: 5-Page Preview of Issue #1



More... There is a new opportunity to prove he’s the strongest there is… but as Grimlock and the human barbarian, Arko, will learn, sometimes brute strength isn’t enough. Learn more in the 5-page preview of Transformers King Grimlock issue #1, due in shops this week, then discuss with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Steve Orlando (Author), Agustin Padilla (Artist, Cover Artist), Cary Nord (Cover Artist), Mateus Santolouco (Cover Artist), Jeremy Colwell (Colorist)The post IDW’s Transformers King Grimlock: 5-Page Preview of Issue #1 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





