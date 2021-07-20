There is a new opportunity to prove he’s the strongest there is… but as Grimlock and the human barbarian, Arko, will learn, sometimes brute strength isn’t enough. Learn more in the 5-page preview of Transformers King Grimlock issue #1, due in shops this week, then discuss with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits:
Steve Orlando (Author), Agustin Padilla (Artist, Cover Artist), Cary Nord (Cover Artist), Mateus Santolouco (Cover Artist), Jeremy Colwell (Colorist)
