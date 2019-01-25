|
KFC P-15 Grand Raijin (Powermaster Optimus Prime/Super Ginrai Armor) Color Sample
Via their Griffith Keith on Facebook
we have images of Keith Fantasy Club (KFC) P-15 Grand Raijin (Powermaster Optimus Prime/Super Ginrai Armor). KFC P-15 is the trailer for their P-14 Raijin robot
. This trailer can transform into a battle base and the main body of their take on Powermaster Optimus Prime/Super Ginrai which has two different display configurations: G1 comic or G1 toy style. Masterpiece scale cars fit inside the trailer as we can see from the images. It will also include 4 interchangeable faces, one of them the destroyed Optimus' face from the G1 Marvel comics.
