Old Today, 08:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
KFC P-15 Grand Raijin (Powermaster Optimus Prime/Super Ginrai Armor) Color Sample



Via their*Griffith Keith on Facebook we have images of Keith Fantasy Club*(KFC)*P-15 Grand Raijin (Powermaster Optimus Prime/Super Ginrai Armor). KFC P-15 is the trailer for their P-14 Raijin robot. This trailer can transform into a battle base and the main body of their take on Powermaster Optimus Prime/Super Ginrai which has two different display configurations: G1 comic or G1 toy style. Masterpiece scale cars fit inside the trailer as we can see from the images. It will also include 4 interchangeable faces, one of them the destroyed Optimus’ face from the G1 Marvel comics. Sponsor Links:*
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
