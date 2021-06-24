Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Collaborative: Transformers Dracula Mash-up Official Description


Courtesy of 2005 Board member*griffin-of-oz*we can share for you the official description of the upcoming*Transformers Collaborative: Transformers Dracula Mash-up. We confirmed*the listing of this new crossover figure*some days ago (together with the Transformers Amazon Prime Mash-up). The product description of this new crossover figure comes via Amazon Australia and it gives us some interesting information about this toy: It’s described as*an undead Decepticon: Draculus Draculus figure comes with cape, blaster, and Impaler claw accessories and features black and white deco in robot mode inspired by the black and white movie release Packaging is inspired by a video &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Collaborative: Transformers Dracula Mash-up Official Description appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



