|
Transformers: Rise Console Game In Trouble After LeYou Walkout?
Transformers: Rise
, the upcoming Console MMO Game, seems to be in trouble following managerial positions at LeYou,*including its CEO Alexa Xu, leaving the company. Popular game journalist Josh Ye who investigated the matter had the following to say in addition to his article
at South China Morning Post. “The final years of Leyou hunting for a buyout deal and the ensuing chaos have left a bad taste in the mouth of many who joined Leyou to create games based on famous intellectual properties such as Lord of the Rings and*Transformers.It has dashed the hopes of many who joined » Continue Reading.
