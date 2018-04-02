|
Studio Series Deluxe Jazz In-Hand Images
Via Weibo user*?????88
we have fresh in-hand Images of Studio Series Deluxe Jazz to share with you. We have 3 shots: Front, back and side of this new mold of the fearless Autobot from Transfomers 2007 movie. While being a very popular character, we have only had 3 molds for him: Legends, Deluxe and Human Alliance (and their respective repaints). This new Studio Series mold looks promising and well sculpted. One detail to consider is the kibble on the back, which seems similar to the original Deluxe mold with almost all of the car’s roof hanging. It’s up to » Continue Reading.
