Studio Series Optimus Review - shockingly excellent...even if smaller

https://youtu.be/JMMIU5kc4xI I was very hard on the Last Knight line, so I didn't expect much from the Studio Series. And, granted, Optimus here is a little smaller than one might think but what he lacks in size he more than makes up for everywhere else. Color me surprised, in a good way!