Today, 12:16 PM #1 Foamhead Mini-Con Join Date: Dec 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 6 Kingdom Galvatron I have a mint (displayed only) Kingdom Galvatron for sale or trade in the KW area.



He has the shoulder assembly error, but anyone with the patience and tools can easily fix it. I am pretty flexible on what I'll trade him for so feel free to PM me.



My current list of items I seek:

Micromaster 10 pack

Earthrise Runabout



I am also interested, (although less so) in the following:

Siege Soundwave

Siege Ratchet

Siege Exhaust

Siege Nightbird

Siege Soundblaster



If you have anything else interesting not on this list, don't be shy.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

