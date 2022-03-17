Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDW?s Transformers: War?s End, 5-Page Preview of Issue #2


To the sonic canyons we go at the midpoint of War’s End, with the 5-page issue #2 preview on deck for discussion with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Can the peaceful Autobots hold out until help arrives-and with the Crystal City under siege, can they spare any help to begin with? Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Jack Lawrence (Artist), Chris Panda (Cover Artist), Red Powell (Cover Artist), Fico Ossio (Cover Artist)

The post IDW?s Transformers: War?s End, 5-Page Preview of Issue #2 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



