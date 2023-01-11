Via*Takara Tomy Mall
. Amazon Japan
, and*Hobby Dengeki
*we have new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers MPG-05 Masterpiece Trainbot Seizan. We have new images showing off Suiken?s poseability, accessories, bonus parts including Raiden’s sword and his realistic Hakuch? 485-200 Series Limited Express Electric Locomotive alt mode. We also have a clear look at his combiner mode as Raiden?s right arm. Suiken is planned for release by September 2023 with a pre-order price of 22,000 Yen ($165.97 approximately). See the new images after the break and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Transformers Masterpiece MPG-05 Trainbot Seizan Official Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...