Transformers Masterpiece MPG-05 Trainbot Seizan Official Stock Images


Via*Takara Tomy Mall. Amazon Japan, and*Hobby Dengeki*we have new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers MPG-05 Masterpiece Trainbot Seizan. We have new images showing off Suiken?s poseability, accessories, bonus parts including Raiden’s sword and his realistic Hakuch? 485-200 Series Limited Express Electric Locomotive alt mode. We also have a clear look at his combiner mode as Raiden?s right arm. Suiken is planned for release by September 2023 with a pre-order price of 22,000 Yen ($165.97 approximately). See the new images after the break and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

