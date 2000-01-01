View Poll Results : BW 25 Tournament - Round 2, Match 4: Silverbolt vs. Transmetal Rattrap Silverbolt 1 50.00% Transmetal Rattrap 1 50.00%

In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.

Please note: this is to determine who would win a fight between the combatants, not which character is more popular.

The winner of this match will advance to the Quarterfinals (which begins Sunday, March 7). If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.





Match 12: Silverbolt vs. Transmetal Rattrap



Silverbolt (Maximal) - Chivalrous white knight, but still a dangerous fighter when provoked or angered. Fuzor transforms into a wolf-eagle hybrid; has strong sensory perceptions of sight, sound and smell for tracking targets, and is a fast and agile flyer in both modes. Armed with wingtip-mounted blade-edged missile launchers in robot mode; missiles can also be used as blade weapons for melee combat. Very courageous, but noble attitude may leave him open to underhanded tactics.

{Defeated Scorponok (75.0%) in Round 1.}



Rattrap (Transmetal) (Maximal) - Slick, sneaky and smart-alecky soldier and spy; sharp sensory perception, stealth and sharpshooting skills. (Please forgive all the Ss.) Transmetal form allows Triple Changing among robot, robotic rat and hot rod modes. Uses detectors (like infra-red) to spot hidden targets, and hotbox weapons for anything from demolitions to traps; also has blaster rifle and prehensile blade-tipped tail-whip. Sixth sense keeps him mentally a step ahead of most opponents. Covert skills compensate for small size, but can be outmuscled.

{Received a bye in Round 1.}





