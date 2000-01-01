Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
View Poll Results: BW 25 Tournament - Round 2, Match 4: Silverbolt vs. Transmetal Rattrap
Silverbolt 1 50.00%
Transmetal Rattrap 1 50.00%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll

Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 12 - Round 2, Match 4: Silverbolt vs TM Rattrap
We're now halfway through Round 2 of the Beast Wars 25 Dream Combat Tournament - here are links to the results of Matches 1, 2, and 3 of the round so far. As usual, the poll for this match lasts for three days, and short profiles for each combatant have been provided.
In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.
Please note: this is to determine who would win a fight between the combatants, not which character is more popular.
The winner of this match will advance to the Quarterfinals (which begins Sunday, March 7). If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.


Match 12: Silverbolt vs. Transmetal Rattrap

Silverbolt (Maximal) - Chivalrous white knight, but still a dangerous fighter when provoked or angered. Fuzor transforms into a wolf-eagle hybrid; has strong sensory perceptions of sight, sound and smell for tracking targets, and is a fast and agile flyer in both modes. Armed with wingtip-mounted blade-edged missile launchers in robot mode; missiles can also be used as blade weapons for melee combat. Very courageous, but noble attitude may leave him open to underhanded tactics.
{Defeated Scorponok (75.0%) in Round 1.}

Rattrap (Transmetal) (Maximal) - Slick, sneaky and smart-alecky soldier and spy; sharp sensory perception, stealth and sharpshooting skills. (Please forgive all the Ss.) Transmetal form allows Triple Changing among robot, robotic rat and hot rod modes. Uses detectors (like infra-red) to spot hidden targets, and hotbox weapons for anything from demolitions to traps; also has blaster rifle and prehensile blade-tipped tail-whip. Sixth sense keeps him mentally a step ahead of most opponents. Covert skills compensate for small size, but can be outmuscled.
{Received a bye in Round 1.}


This poll concludes this Saturday night (around 9pm ET), followed by Match 13 (Round 2, Match 5) next Sunday, February 21!
