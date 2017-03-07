Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page The Last Knight Premier Edition Deluxes Found In Chile
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,141
The Last Knight Premier Edition Deluxes Found In Chile


Thanks to 2005 boards member*Korito, we can report that TLK Premier Edition Deluxes are out in Chile. The figures were seen in*Mirax in Apumanque, Santiago for**about 35 US Dollars. We have pictures of Barricade, Berserker and Slash, and Chilean fans got a lot of luck since Diego Maldonado from Transformers Chile*let us know that the figures are available online too on Mirax website (shipping to Chile only). Happy hunting for all Chile fans, and don’t wait anymore and click on the bar to see the pictures.

The post The Last Knight Premier Edition Deluxes Found In Chile appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 + G2 Lot INSECTICONS SEACONS JAZZ ACTION MASTERS JUMPSTARTERS ++
Transformers
Transformers G1 BROKEN PARTS Lot SWOOP MIRAGE NIGHTBEAT IRONHIDE VENOM RANSACK +
Transformers
Takara Masterpiece Transformers Laserwave / Shockwave MP-29 Authentic
Transformers
G1 Custom Transformers ? Blue Bluestreak MIB
Transformers
G1 Japanese Victory Transformers ? 4 Dinoking Accessories
Transformers
G1 Japanese Transformers ? Artfire Accessories
Transformers
G1 Japanese Masterforce Transformers ? Powermaster Doubleclouder MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:00 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.