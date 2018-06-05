Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:41 AM
babbayagga
Generation 2
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Moncton
Posts: 111
Twintwist question.
Sorry if this has been answered. But does anyone know if Twintwist is supposed to come apart at the waist? My son was playing with it and the torso slid apart, I put it back together and it seems fine. Just wondering if this is an intended feature? I don't have Topspin, but wondering if they can switch bodies back and forth.


Update, I'm able now to take it apart rather easily and it snaps firmly back into place. And it still feels solid and able to rotate torso around without issues. Now I really wish, I had of picked up that Topspin I saw awhile back. I would've been able to create Twin-spin and Top-twist.
Last edited by babbayagga; Today at 09:51 AM.
Today, 09:42 AM
Yonoid
Titanium
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 1,221
Re: Twintwist question.
Originally Posted by babbayagga View Post
Sorry if this has been answered. But does anyone know if Twintwist is supposed to come apart at the waist? My son was playing with it and the torso slid apart, I put it back together and it seems fine. Just wondering if this is an intended feature? I don't have Topspin, but wondering if they can switch bodies back and forth.
Mine does that, I think its supposed to click in place like some of the other bots that use that mould but for some reason he doesn't.
Today, 10:01 AM
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 286
Re: Twintwist question.
Yup, I noticed that almost immediately with Topspin, cause his transformation involves waist rotation

It's a fairly neat feature, even if unintended
Today, 10:07 AM
Omegatron
Gen 1
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: Brantford, ON
Posts: 319
Re: Twintwist question.
Its called a mushroom peg, or at least that's what I've heard it called. You find them in various locations on different transformers. Be careful not to wear it too loose, but otherwise its a good design for keeping two pieces together firmly but which also experience a lot of stress and so can separate. Its a good way of avoiding permanent breakage.
