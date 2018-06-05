babbayagga Generation 2 Join Date: Feb 2012 Location: Moncton Posts: 111

Twintwist question. Sorry if this has been answered. But does anyone know if Twintwist is supposed to come apart at the waist? My son was playing with it and the torso slid apart, I put it back together and it seems fine. Just wondering if this is an intended feature? I don't have Topspin, but wondering if they can switch bodies back and forth.





Update, I'm able now to take it apart rather easily and it snaps firmly back into place. And it still feels solid and able to rotate torso around without issues. Now I really wish, I had of picked up that Topspin I saw awhile back. I would've been able to create Twin-spin and Top-twist. Attached Thumbnails Last edited by babbayagga; Today at 09:51 AM .