Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page TRANSFORMERS Generations Fortress Maximus Figure Amazon warehouse deal
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:07 PM   #1
Pgianos
Robot Master
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 776
TRANSFORMERS Generations Fortress Maximus Figure Amazon warehouse deal
I got mine for 115 and it was like off the shelf. Do not hesistate.




CDN$ 122.66 Amazon Prime TM & FREE Shipping. Details

Used - Like New
Item will come in original packaging. Packaging may be damaged.



4.5 out of 5 stars 84% positive over the past 12 months. (20,133 total ratings)
Pgianos is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:29 PM   #2
predahank
Storing is hoarding
predahank's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,025
Re: TRANSFORMERS Generations Fortress Maximus Figure Amazon warehouse deal
can't seem to find the listing
maybe he only had 1
nice find
predahank is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Cybertron Galaxy Force Galvatron Unicron Menasor Sound Blaster Lot
Transformers
Transformers Movie Premium Series Optimus Ironhide Ratchet Jazz Bumblebee Best
Transformers
Transformers Movie Premium Series Blackout Barricade Starscream Brawl Scorponok
Transformers
Transformers 20th Anniversary Optimus Prime - 2003 Gray Gun Battle Damaged
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:31 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.