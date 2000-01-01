Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
TRANSFORMERS Generations Fortress Maximus Figure Amazon warehouse deal
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 12:07 PM
#
1
Pgianos
Robot Master
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 776
TRANSFORMERS Generations Fortress Maximus Figure Amazon warehouse deal
I got mine for 115 and it was like off the shelf. Do not hesistate.
CDN$ 122.66
Amazon Prime TM
&
FREE Shipping
.
Details
Used - Like New
Item will come in original packaging. Packaging may be damaged.
4.5 out of 5 stars
84% positive
over the past 12 months. (20,133 total ratings)
Pgianos
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Pgianos
Find More Posts by Pgianos
Today, 12:29 PM
#
2
predahank
Storing is hoarding
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,025
Re: TRANSFORMERS Generations Fortress Maximus Figure Amazon warehouse deal
can't seem to find the listing
maybe he only had 1
nice find
__________________
My sales thread
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=61965
My feedback
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60700
My mancave
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=62609
predahank
View Public Profile
Send a private message to predahank
Find More Posts by predahank
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Cybertron Galaxy Force Galvatron Unicron Menasor Sound Blaster Lot
Transformers Movie Premium Series Optimus Ironhide Ratchet Jazz Bumblebee Best
Transformers Movie Premium Series Blackout Barricade Starscream Brawl Scorponok
Transformers 20th Anniversary Optimus Prime - 2003 Gray Gun Battle Damaged
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
12:31 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.