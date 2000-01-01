Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:50 AM
mcmus
Animated
mcmus's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,528
New sealed transformers for sale
All are NEW and sealed. Shipping is extra.
Pictures upon request.

Year of the Dragon Ultimate Optimus Prime - $150
Year of the Horse Optimus Prime - $160
Generations Leader Jetfire - $45
DOTM DLX Thundercracker - $15
TRU G1 reissue commemorative Smokescreen - $45
TRU G1 reissue commemorative Skids - $45
Beast Wars B'Boom - $30 (box is wear and tape is loose)
Takara Robotmaster RM18 - Road Rocket - $25
Takara Robotmaster RM19 - Double Face - $25
Takara Beast Wars Neo C-19 Tonbot - $35
Titan Returns Voyager Broadside - $25
Titan Return Fortress Maximus - $150

Please PM if interested.
Thanks.
