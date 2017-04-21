Thanks to Entertaintment Weekly Magazine we have a clear look at Hot Rod as seen in Transformers: The Last Knight. The pictures surfaced on Instagram
. Hot Rod looks very nice in black and orange colors. There’s a brief description of some plot and some characters too, that some may consider minor spoilers. Click on the bar to see the pictures and share what you think at the 2005 Boards.
