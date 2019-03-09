Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Masterpiece Movie Megatron MPM-08 Official Promotional Video
Via Transformers Việt Nam Facebook, we can share for you a new Masterpiece Movie Megatron MPM-08 Official Promotional Video. This short 15-second video recreates the moment when Megatron finally breaks free from his frozen prison in The Transformers 2007 movie and then shows the articulations, weapons and transformation into jet mode. Check out the video below. and don't miss our first in-hand images of this fantastic figure we reported a few minutes ago.

The post Transformers Masterpiece Movie Megatron MPM-08 Official Promotional Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



