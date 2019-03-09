|
Transformers Masterpiece Movie Megatron MPM-08 Official Promotional Video
Via*Transformers Vi?t Nam Facebook
, we can share for you a new*Masterpiece Movie Megatron MPM-08 Official Promotional Video. This short 15-second video recreates the moment when Megatron finally breaks free from his frozen prison in The Transformers 2007 movie and then shows the articulations, weapons and transformation into jet mode. Check out the video below. and don’t miss our first in-hand images
of this fantastic figure we reported a few minutes ago
. Masterpiece Movie MPM-8 Megatron
Hót hòn h?t <3 Masterpiece Movie MPM-8 Megatron #MPM8 #Megatron #Masterpiece Posted by Transformers Vi?t Nam
on Friday, March 8, » Continue Reading.
