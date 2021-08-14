After being starved for megacyles, what creatures sated themselves with a Titan? Who holds a key artifact that could tip the scales of the war firmly in the Decepticons’ favor, eliminating the Autobots once and for all? Answers await in the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Transformers issue #34, so check it out after the jump then discuss with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Winston Chan
The first order of business, of course, is finding Termagax's House, a mobile
