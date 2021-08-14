Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #34 iTunes Preview
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,010
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #34 iTunes Preview


After being starved for megacyles, what creatures sated themselves with a Titan? Who holds a key artifact that could tip the scales of the war firmly in the Decepticons’ favor, eliminating the Autobots once and for all? Answers await in the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Transformers issue #34, so check it out after the jump then discuss with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Winston Chan (Cover Artist), Susan Margevich (Cover Artist), Andrew Griffith (Cover Artist) The first order of business, of course, is finding Termagax’s House, a mobile &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #34 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers - Prime - Legion Class - Knockout
Transformers
Transformers - Universe - G1 25th Anniversary - Starscream
Transformers
Vintage Transformer Bootleg Tank Decopac caketop used good
Transformers
Transformers Robots in Disguise R.I.D. 2001 MEGATRON Ultra Class WORLDWIDE NIB
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers lot of 15 action figures Bumble Bee Scorponok used good
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Prime Grimwing Predacon Beast hunters Brand New
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Predacon Optimus Prime Beast Wars 1996 incomplete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:57 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.