TFCon 2019 DC Dealer Room Pics



TFCon DC is in full swing! Our team is already on the floor getting us photos of what on display. Figures on display include works from; Mastermind Creations Iron Factory Flametoys Planet X Fanshobby X Transbots And many more! Check out all the images after the jump and share you thoughts in the threads.



TFCon DC is in full swing! Our team is already on the floor getting us photos of what on display. Figures on display include works from; Mastermind Creations Iron Factory Flametoys Planet X Fanshobby X Transbots And many more! Check out all the images after the jump and share you thoughts in the threads.





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.