MMC London Comic-Con Transformers Botbots Panel and In-Hand Images
Courtesy of fellow 2005 Boards member Rotorstorm and Twitter user Spookinator
we have images from the MMC London Comic-Con Transformers Botbots Panel and our first In-Hand Images of these little and cute toys. The panel showed several images of the upcoming Botbots and their respective name, that we are sure you will have a great laughing time with names like Burgertron or Frostferatu. Figures are coming this December. But this was not all, some Botbots were just given away to the lucky attendees, and as you should imagine, Rotorstorm could grab a pair of them. These little guys are*around » Continue Reading.
