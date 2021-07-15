Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: 5-Page Preview of Issue #6
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,883
IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: 5-Page Preview of Issue #6


As Megatron and his loyal (?) troops launch their assault, one bot on Optimus Primal’s ship decides to put it all on the line to help the others turn the tide. Freely harvest the 5-page preview of Beast Wars issue #6, due in shops this week, after the jump then sound off about the series with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham (Artist, Cover Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), Nick Roche (Cover Artist) “Savage Landing,” Part 6! It’s a siege on the Axalon as the Predacons attempt to end the Beast &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: 5-Page Preview of Issue #6 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers "Revenge of the Fallen" Power Bots MEGATRON - New in the Box -RARE!
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers tfcc scourge, complete
Transformers
lot vintage toys transformer
Transformers
Figpin Transformers Optimus Megatron Soundwave Set Of 3
Transformers
Vintage 1984 Bandai Gobots Rogun Robot Toy Cap Gun TRANSFORMER TYPE
Transformers
Grimlock & Optimus Statue Transformers: Age of Extinction(NO MOVIE, STATUE ONLY)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:59 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.