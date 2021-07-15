As Megatron and his loyal (?) troops launch their assault, one bot on Optimus Primal’s ship decides to put it all on the line to help the others turn the tide. Freely harvest the 5-page preview of Beast Wars issue #6, due in shops this week, after the jump then sound off about the series with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits
: Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham (Artist, Cover Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), Nick Roche
(Cover Artist) “Savage Landing,” Part 6! It’s a siege on the Axalon as the Predacons attempt to end the Beast » Continue Reading.
