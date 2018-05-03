|
Pop Culture Shock Small Scale (10?) G1 Optimus Prime Statue Color Sample
Artist Emiliano Santalucia has share a color sample of the upcoming Pop Culture Shock Small Scale (10?) G1 Optimus Prime Statue. The image was shared via Emilano Santalucia’s Facebook
*and, while it’s just Optimus Prime torso, we are sure you will like the great cell shaded finishing and amazing cartoon colors of this incarnation of the Autobot leader. This is such a great team work with the body designed by Emiliano Santalucia; sculpting by Peer Grazellka Brauner, Painting by LEK Custom Toys , art direction by Emiliano and Pop Culture Shock Collectibles, Inc, Ant Adams and Jerry Macaluso. Emiliano had » Continue Reading.
