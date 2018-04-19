Hasbro’s official Transformers*social
*media
*channels today bring us a new chapter in their Leaked From Cybertron Series:*Deluxe Class Dinobot Swoop. While previous views of Studio Series*Black Out
*and*Grimlock
*& Power of the Primes Dinobots*Slash
,*Sludge
,*Slug (G1 Slag)
*and*Snarl
*have revealed a mix of the schematics and prototype models, this time we see just the schematics compared to the final figure. Check out the clip and screen caps below, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0'; » Continue Reading.
The post Hasbros Leaked From Cybertron: Power of the Primes Swoop
Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
