Today, 04:36 PM #1 bondo21 Generation 2 Join Date: Sep 2010 Location: Ontario Posts: 105 Coneheads for Sale Yeah you read that right. I guess I was one of the lucky ones who managed to score orders for the Dirge/Ramjet 2-pack from both CMD Store and Toy Snowman. Both have arrived for me already.



I don't need two sets, so I'm willing to unload one to someone. I'm not looking to make a profit off my good luck, but I will be asking for at least the CMD Store price I paid. I got the CMD Store order in before they jacked up the price, so I paid $150 total AFTER taxes and shipping, so that's what I'm asking for.



PM me if you're interested.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

