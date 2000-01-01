Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Coneheads for Sale
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:36 PM   #1
bondo21
Generation 2
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: Ontario
Posts: 105
Coneheads for Sale
Yeah you read that right. I guess I was one of the lucky ones who managed to score orders for the Dirge/Ramjet 2-pack from both CMD Store and Toy Snowman. Both have arrived for me already.

I don't need two sets, so I'm willing to unload one to someone. I'm not looking to make a profit off my good luck, but I will be asking for at least the CMD Store price I paid. I got the CMD Store order in before they jacked up the price, so I paid $150 total AFTER taxes and shipping, so that's what I'm asking for.

PM me if you're interested.
bondo21 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Kenner Transformers Beast Wars Vintage Collection 2021 Megatron Predacon NEW!!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY NETFLIX VOYAGER MAXIMAL OPTIMUS PRIMAL
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers 86-06 Grimlock and Autobot Wheelie
Transformers
Transformers Ratchet 13/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime 1/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Hound and Kup, G1 Transformers
Transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:23 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.