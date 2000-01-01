|
Coneheads for Sale
Yeah you read that right. I guess I was one of the lucky ones who managed to score orders for the Dirge/Ramjet 2-pack from both CMD Store and Toy Snowman. Both have arrived for me already.
I don't need two sets, so I'm willing to unload one to someone. I'm not looking to make a profit off my good luck, but I will be asking for at least the CMD Store price I paid. I got the CMD Store order in before they jacked up the price, so I paid $150 total AFTER taxes and shipping, so that's what I'm asking for.
PM me if you're interested.