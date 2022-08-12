Transformers Vintage Beast Wars K-9 Reissue New Stock Images
Following our new stock images of the Beast Wars Iguanus reissue,*now*Baidu user*-?????-*have revealed more stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Vintage Beast Wars K-9 reissue. These are new promotional images from Hasbro China apparently. We finally have a look a K-9's packaging and some extra shots in his robot and beast mode.