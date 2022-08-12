Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Vintage Beast Wars K-9 Reissue New Stock Images


Following our new stock images of the Beast Wars Iguanus reissue,*now*Baidu user*-?????-*have revealed more stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Vintage Beast Wars K-9 reissue. These are new promotional images from Hasbro China apparently. We finally have a look a K-9’s packaging and some extra shots in his robot and beast mode. See all the images attached to this news post after the jump and then let us know what you think on the 2005 Boards!

Re: Transformers Vintage Beast Wars K-9 Reissue New Stock Images
It's cool to see BW figures being reissued. It's sad to see them missing transformation steps in promo shots.
