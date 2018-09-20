Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,088

Target Exclusive Bumblebee Movie Soundwave & Doombox Found at US Retail



Behold, a second chance in the form of a Target Exclusive has been found at retail! The Target exclusive Bumblebee Movie leader class Soundwave has been spotted at US Retail. This remold of Titans Return Leader Soundwave comes with his Titan master partner Doombox. 2005 Board member ahchu reports finding him at his local Target in Pleasant Hill, CA. Isn’t that pleasant? It’s a second chance if you missed Titans Return Leader Class Soundwave the first go around.* Additionally, ahchu makes mention that if you add the Red card to the Cartwheel app you can get 10% off (This may



The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.