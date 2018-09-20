Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,088
Target Exclusive Bumblebee Movie Soundwave & Doombox Found at US Retail


Behold, a second chance in the form of a Target Exclusive has been found at retail! The Target exclusive Bumblebee Movie leader class Soundwave has been spotted at US Retail. This remold of Titans Return Leader Soundwave comes with his Titan master partner Doombox. 2005 Board member ahchu reports finding him at his local Target in Pleasant Hill, CA. Isn’t that pleasant? It’s a second chance if you missed Titans Return Leader Class Soundwave the first go around.* Additionally, ahchu makes mention that if you add the Red card to the Cartwheel app you can get 10% off (This may &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Target Exclusive Bumblebee Movie Soundwave & Doombox Found at US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Today, 12:06 PM   #2
TRUCKvsGUN
aka Scrapmaker
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 632
Re: Target Exclusive Bumblebee Movie Soundwave & Doombox Found at US Retail
Hope this makes its way to Canada. As the wife says, I've got a soft spot for Soundwave.
My Buying/Selling/Trading Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=62426
My Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60284

Contact me if you have for sale:
Botcon 2006 Dawn of Futures Past Boxed Set
Dr. Wu DW-P06 Partners (Helmet Ver)
MP-01 Matrix only
