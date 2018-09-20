|
Transformers: Cyberverse To Air this September 29th In Australia
Care of TV Guide Website
*we can confirm that*Transformers: Cyberverse will premiere this September 29th In Australian TV. Transformers: Cyberverse first episode: “Fratured” is scheduled for this Saturday 29th from 5:00 pm to 5:15 pm via Cartoon Network. Good news for Autralian fans. Don’t miss the episode!
