|
Hasbro Studios Officially Rebranded As Allspark
Hasbro has issued an official statement for the rebranding of their in-house television content production and distribution division; Hasbro Studios. Titled as Allspark, the division is in charge of all TV animation content (Transformers, My Little Pony etc.) as well at live action programming (Power Rangers, Clue etc.). “We are excited to refine our brand in the industry under the moniker ‘Allspark’, which is a fun homage to the life force in Transformers,” says Stephen Davis, Hasbro’s executive VP and chief content officer. The official website is currently undergoing an update following the announcement. The URL is now updated as*
__________________
The 2019 80s Toy Expo
will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING
For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/