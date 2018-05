Longshot Pretender Join Date: May 2013 Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations Posts: 1,078

Not Transformers but they do transform from a cube to an ape or a tyrannosaurus (though it reminds me a TMNT mouser). They're cute and fun to play with and fit nicely on my desk. The materials are good and the transformations are simple. Articulation is decent enough and I look forward to getting the triceratops and the mammoth. 52Toys (the manufacturer) also has the xenomorph from Aliens coming out soon too. Overall, fun and goofy.