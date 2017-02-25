Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,089

New Transformers: The Movie T-Shirt Spotted In UK



We have another news from United Kingdom. This time from clothing retailer Next. Spotted yesterday by 2005 Boards member*Crankcase79, is a cool looking children’s sized Transformers: The Movie (1986) T-Shirt. The t-shirt is officially licensed by Hasbro under the Transformers: Generation branding. If you want to pick one up, it’ll set you back* £12 (approx $15). Check out the images, after the jump.



The post







More... We have another news from United Kingdom. This time from clothing retailer Next. Spotted yesterday by 2005 Boards member*Crankcase79, is a cool looking children’s sized Transformers: The Movie (1986) T-Shirt. The t-shirt is officially licensed by Hasbro under the Transformers: Generation branding. If you want to pick one up, it’ll set you back* £12 (approx $15). Check out the images, after the jump. The post New Transformers: The Movie T-Shirt Spotted In UK appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________