First seen during New York Toy Fair 2017,*Transformers: The Last Knight Tiny Turbo Changers Blind Bags have already received a listing at*Smyths UK
. Thanks to the listing, we now have additional*information about the product as well. Transformers The Last Knight Tiny Turbo Changers Blind Bag Tiny Turbo Changers Series 1 figures deliver fan-favourite characters from Transformers: The Last Knight movie in a collectible 4cm. Get ready for an epic line-up of new convertible figures. Each figure converts in 1 to 3 easy steps. Grab a piece of the Transformers lore and become part of the legend. Product Detail: Catalogue » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: The Last Knight Tiny Turbo Changers Blind Bag Listing In UK
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...