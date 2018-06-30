DuG Cybertron Join Date: Mar 2013 Location: Sudbury, ON Posts: 1,102

Re: Transformers G1 Score Vinyl Repress Full Reveal, New Variants & Release Date There are 3 other retailer exclusive represses available this time around including a Soundwave variant that had a pressing of 1000 available trough ThinkGeek and a red and purple split repress available from FYE that also had a pressing of 1000. In addition there is clear vinyl with red and purple splater that is a retailer exclusive and limited to 750.

