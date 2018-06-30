Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers G1 Score Vinyl Repress Full Reveal, New Variants & Release Date
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,573
Transformers G1 Score Vinyl Repress Full Reveal, New Variants & Release Date


After our first reported*Color Sample of the highly expected of the*Transformers G1 Score Vinyl, we have the official full reveal via Enjoy The Records Website. For those of you who couldn’t grab the first release of the G1 Score vinyl, now you will have a second chance. Three new color variants are available this time, each of them limited to only 750 copies: Megatron Split* Optimus Prime Split* Starscream Split* The vinyls will be available this*July 6th, noon ET via*Enjoy The Records Website*for*$24.98. If you missed the original release, you can check out our complete gallery on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers G1 Score Vinyl Repress Full Reveal, New Variants & Release Date appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:12 PM   #2
DuG
Cybertron
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: Sudbury, ON
Posts: 1,102
Re: Transformers G1 Score Vinyl Repress Full Reveal, New Variants & Release Date
There are 3 other retailer exclusive represses available this time around including a Soundwave variant that had a pressing of 1000 available trough ThinkGeek and a red and purple split repress available from FYE that also had a pressing of 1000. In addition there is clear vinyl with red and purple splater that is a retailer exclusive and limited to 750.
DuG is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:20 PM   #3
DuG
Cybertron
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: Sudbury, ON
Posts: 1,102
Re: Transformers G1 Score Vinyl Repress Full Reveal, New Variants & Release Date
My TFCON budget is suffering because of these represses hahaha
DuG is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Mix Lot Of 9 - Complete, Incomplete, Parts, Broken
Transformers
Lot of 1980-1984 G1 Hasbro Takara Green trucks Transformers Vintage Toys 80's
Transformers
Lot of Vintage Bruticus Transformers 1986 G1 Jeep Tank Helicopter Toys 80's A+++
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Optimus Prime 20th Anniversary Figure gray grey gun New
Transformers
Transformers G1 Bluestreak Mib 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers G1 Hotrod Mib 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers G1 Mirage 100% Complete Mib

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:23 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.