Transformers G1 Score Vinyl Repress Full Reveal, New Variants & Release Date
After our first reported*Color Sample
of the highly expected of the*Transformers G1 Score Vinyl, we have the official full reveal via Enjoy The Records Website.
For those of you who couldn’t grab the first release of the G1 Score vinyl, now you will have a second chance. Three new color variants are available this time, each of them limited to only 750 copies: Megatron Split* Optimus Prime Split* Starscream Split* The vinyls will be available this*July 6th, noon ET via*Enjoy The Records Website
*for*$24.98. If you missed the original release, you can check out our complete gallery on » Continue Reading.
