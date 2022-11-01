Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:40 PM   #1
Ozrein
Stunticon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: BC, Canada
Posts: 2,086
WTB: Cybertron (2005) Deluxe Red Alert Complete
Hello Everyone,

I've been on a bit of a Transformers Cybertron (2005) kick lately.

Right now, I'm specifically looking for a Deluxe Red Alert. I would prefer one in good condition and complete with accessories. I don't care if the key is included but I would like his hammer and claw accessories.

PM me if you have one for sale and hopefully we can work something out.

Thanks!
*There used to be wonderful artwork of Menasor here, alas that is no longer the case.
