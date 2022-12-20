Yessss! The tradition continues, with Beast Wars Megatron voice actor David Kaye sharing his 2022 Christmas message a few days after being part of fellow Beast Wars Optimus Primal voice actor Garry Chalk?s
annual Primal Parodies carol video. Well you asked for it. Don?t blame me The ole annual Beastwars Megatron Christmas greeting ??2022 version. Enjoy and happy holidays all Play the clip below, best wishes to all during this holiday season and be sure to join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!  
