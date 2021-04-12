Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:31 PM   #1
savagephil
Generation 2
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: toronto
Posts: 131
Wheelie custom
If you have a titans return wheelie, u can use the head of that useless studio series 86 wheelie and swap it with the titan returns one. U just pop off the 86 wheelie head, sand the peg down a bit and presto simple as that. He also transforms easily
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20210412_2015124~2.jpg Views: 13 Size: 83.9 KB ID: 48903   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20210412_2017024~2.jpg Views: 9 Size: 83.0 KB ID: 48904   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20210412_2019068~2.jpg Views: 6 Size: 87.1 KB ID: 48905  
