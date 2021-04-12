Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers Customs and Artwork
Repaints & Minor Mods Wheelie custom
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 08:31 PM
#
1
savagephil
Generation 2
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: toronto
Posts: 131
Wheelie custom
If you have a titans return wheelie, u can use the head of that useless studio series 86 wheelie and swap it with the titan returns one. U just pop off the 86 wheelie head, sand the peg down a bit and presto simple as that. He also transforms easily
Attached Thumbnails
savagephil
View Public Profile
Send a private message to savagephil
Find More Posts by savagephil
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Batteries & Playing Cards Hasbro (2014) Set - New NIP
Transformers Optimus Prime Brush Painting Mounted Art Print by Artist Andy Lee
Angry Birds Transformers Jenga Optimus prime Attack 2013 USED
VINTAGE TRANSFORMERS G1 LOT CLIFF JUMPER, SNAP TRAP, OUTBACK STREETWISE, SWERVE,
Transformers Robot Fighters Optimis Prime Vs Megatron 2007
Transformers Kre-o 5 pack MOC 2012 Optimus Prime Megatron Soundwave + 2 more
Transformers: Optimus Prime & Bumblebee Energon Igniters Power Plus Canadian Sel
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
10:03 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.