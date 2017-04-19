Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Earth Wars Event ? Blast From The Past
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,377
Transformers Earth Wars Event ? Blast From The Past


The team at Space Ape have dropped by once again with another weekend update featuring two more characters, Optimus Primal and Megatron! At long last, the saga featuring the two Beast Wars leaders comes to a close this weekend as each faction will now have its first Beast Wars character in its roster! Check out the event’s details after the jump, and good luck this weekend, gamers! Well, that’s just PRIME!Our Beast Wars saga concludes this weekend with the arrival of two prehistoric bots… Blast From the Past Optimus Primal*and Beast Wars Megatron*have successfully made their journey through space… and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Earth Wars Event – Blast From The Past appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS COMBINER WARS OPTIMUS PRIME / MAXIMUS BATTLE CORE SET OF 5
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G2 Generation 2 Megatron MIB Boxed Mint
Transformers
Megatron Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Leader Class G1 action figure
Transformers
Transformers Cybertron Galaxy Force Galvatron Unicron Menasor Sound Blaster Lot
Transformers
Transformers Movie Premium Series Optimus Ironhide Ratchet Jazz Bumblebee Best
Transformers
Transformers Movie Premium Series Blackout Barricade Starscream Brawl Scorponok
Transformers
Transformers 20th Anniversary Optimus Prime - 2003 Gray Gun Battle Damaged
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:58 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.