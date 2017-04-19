Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,377

Transformers Earth Wars Event ? Blast From The Past



More... The team at Space Ape have dropped by once again with another weekend update featuring two more characters, Optimus Primal and Megatron! At long last, the saga featuring the two Beast Wars leaders comes to a close this weekend as each faction will now have its first Beast Wars character in its roster! Check out the event’s details after the jump, and good luck this weekend, gamers! Well, that’s just PRIME!Our Beast Wars saga concludes this weekend with the arrival of two prehistoric bots… Blast From the Past Optimus Primal*and Beast Wars Megatron*have successfully made their journey through space… and » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Earth Wars Event – Blast From The Past appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

