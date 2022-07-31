Moor Art Gallery website
*have updated images and information about their new*official G1 Optimus Prime limited edition posters. Drawn by artist*Luke Preece
, we have the following limited posters: Optimus Prime Foil Edition –*120 hand-numbered prints on archival foil. 18 x 24 inches. Optimus Prime Art Edition –*50 hand numbered prints on archival paper. 18 x 24 inches. Nemesis Prime Art Edition –*50 hand numbered prints on archival paper. 18 x 24 inches. Pre-Orders are live right now via*Moor Art Gallery website.
*See all the mirrored images attached to this news post and then share your impressions on these new » Continue Reading.
