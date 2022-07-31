Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? July Week 4


July is leaving with an impressive list of new sightings. Our friedns in Australia get the latest Legacy and Studio Series waves plus some Shattered Glass, Golden Disk Collection and the new H.I.S.S. Tank Megatron, new Legacy toys have been spotted in Germany, and Legacy Velocitron Deluxes have been found in Ireland, Masterpiece Shouki showed up in Singapore. But this week, Taiwan get a rain… a storm of new sightings with new Legacy, Studio Series, Cyberverse, Buzzworthy Bumblebee, Beast Wars reissues and the complete Legacy Wreck N= Rule and Velocitron collections in all classes at several stores. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/australia-transformers-sightings.87156/page-159#post-20475739">Legacy Wave &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? July Week 4 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



