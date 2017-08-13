|
Tranformers Redemption of the Dinobots Trade Paperback Listed On Amazon
Amazon has added a new preorder
for a new Transformers collected Trade Paperback. This time, it’s for our beloved Dinobots. “Redemption of The Dinobots” will collect three Dinobot featured IDW stories in one book. Here’s the official description: Explore the Dinobots like never before! Three stories chronicling the intense violence and redemption that have shaped the Transformers’ most famous Autobot squad. It’s a rollercoaster of death and absolution, drenched in atmosphere and action. John Barber*and*Livio Ramondelli*craft three stories focused on the Dinobots–a group of dinosaur-mode Autobots with a dark history and many sins to atone for. These stories’ dark » Continue Reading.
