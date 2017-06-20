|
TakaraTomy Legends Reissues Cancelled
The TakaraTomy mall has sent out an update
regarding upcoming Transformers Legends figures that were scheduled to be rereleased. Awhile back, there was a vote
to see which figures fans wanted to see get a second run through the TakaraTomy mall. Unfortunately, due to a lack of preorders, the following items have been cancelled: LG-07 Jetfire LG-13 Megatron LG-31 Fortress Maximus LG-32 Chromedome Fortunately, the other figures on the list;*Blurr, Scourge, Wheelie & Go, Windblade, Arcee, and Ultra Magnus are all still being re-released. Click on the title to join the thread.
