Old Today, 01:41 AM
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 7,995
Earthrise Rung and Slitherfang Released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca member Transbot90210 for letting us know that Earthrise Rung and Slitherfang h@ve been released in Canada.

The sighting comes from a Walmart in Ontario.

Have a new sighting? Let us know what you find in the Canadian Sighting Threads
