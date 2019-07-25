|
Figure King No. 258 Scans: War For Cybertron Unicron Prototype Images & Extras, Siege
Courtesy of*Loopaza Mega Store
*we have our usual doses of*Figure King Magazine Scans. Issue #258 shows some great new images of* War For Cybertron Unicron Prototype Images & Extras, Siege Wave 10 Omega Supreme & Mirage, 35th Anniversary Convoy & Optimus Prime Set, MP+ Smokescreen, 3A DLX Optimus Prime And Premium Blitzwing. This month we 13 pages of Transformers items, with a special 10-page coverage of War for Cybertron Unicron prototype: War For Cybertron Unicron Prototype Images & Extras *A lot of new images and interesting bonus and info. Several new shots of Unicron Grat Prototype in noth modes, with » Continue Reading.
The post Figure King No. 258 Scans: War For Cybertron Unicron Prototype Images & Extras, Siege Wave 10 Omega Supreme & Mirage, 35th Anniversary Convoy & Optimus Prime Set, MP-19+ Smokescreen, TV-Kun Crowdfunding Convoy Box & 3A DLX Optimus Prime And Premium Blitzwing
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.