TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up September Week 03
Its time for our usual Transformers international sightings round up, courtesy of TFW2005 members all over the world. Our fellow collectors in Chile now var order the latest Studio Series Deluxe figures, we have some new Studio Series and Kingdom toys in China, Gigawatt and Red Alert are out in stores in Philippines and J. Balvintron and some new Cyberverse toys have just hit shelves in Singapore. Studio Series Wave 13 Deluxe In Chile
*Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Lapin*we can report that Studio Series SS 86-08 Gnaw, SS-74 ROTF Bumblebee and ROTF Jolt are available via WePlay store but » Continue Reading.
