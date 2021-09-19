Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,166

Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Shockwave Out At Target



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Slingshot*for sharing in our boards photographic proof of his sighting of the new*Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Shockwave at Target. This Target exclusive figure proved to be elusive for collectors who found extremely hard to order it online and it was then delayed to September. Funko Pop Shockwave was finally found at a Target in Ohio. Time to check your nearest Target store to try to find this elusive Funko Pop. Happy hunting!



