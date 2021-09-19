|
Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Shockwave Out At Target
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Slingshot*for sharing in our boards photographic proof of his sighting of the new*Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Shockwave at Target. This Target exclusive figure proved to be elusive for collectors who found extremely hard to order it online and it was then delayed to September. Funko Pop Shockwave was finally found at a Target in Ohio. Time to check your nearest Target store to try to find this elusive Funko Pop. Happy hunting!
The post Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Shockwave Out At Target
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca