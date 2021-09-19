|
Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Reissues Out At US Retail
Attention Beast Wars fans and collectors! 2005 Boards member*clonemanager*is giving us the heads up that the new*Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Reissues are out at US retail. The original Optimus Primal, Megatron, Cheetor and Rattrap molds were finally found at a Walmart in*Mountain View, California. Time to check your local Walmart stores to try to add some 90’s nostalgia for your collections. Happy hunting!
The post Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Reissues Out At US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca