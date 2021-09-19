Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Reissues Out At US Retail


Attention Beast Wars fans and collectors! 2005 Boards member*clonemanager*is giving us the heads up that the new*Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Reissues are out at US retail. The original Optimus Primal, Megatron, Cheetor and Rattrap molds were finally found at a Walmart in*Mountain View, California. Time to check your local Walmart stores to try to add some 90’s nostalgia for your collections. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Reissues Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



