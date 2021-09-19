Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,166

Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Reissues Out At US Retail



Attention Beast Wars fans and collectors! 2005 Boards member*clonemanager*is giving us the heads up that the new*Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Reissues are out at US retail. The original Optimus Primal, Megatron, Cheetor and Rattrap molds were finally found at a Walmart in*Mountain View, California. Time to check your local Walmart stores to try to add some 90’s nostalgia for your collections. Happy hunting!



The post







More... Attention Beast Wars fans and collectors! 2005 Boards member*clonemanager*is giving us the heads up that the new*Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Reissues are out at US retail. The original Optimus Primal, Megatron, Cheetor and Rattrap molds were finally found at a Walmart in*Mountain View, California. Time to check your local Walmart stores to try to add some 90’s nostalgia for your collections. Happy hunting!The post Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Reissues Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca