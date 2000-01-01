Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:42 PM   #1
Jonnydark
Beasty
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: New Hamburg
Posts: 329
Thumbs up This Bumblebee Song Is AMAZING!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNWB9dq-0mo


I'm loving this track! It's crazy great! It's got vibes of Carly Rea Jepson. It's freaking amazing. I love the 80s vibe. It's also so rejuvenating. I am in love with this sound. It's amazing! I'm so hyped for Bumblebee! It's great.



Lol this is freaking great. I'm so happy.
Today, 10:16 PM   #2
Pascal
Translaterminator
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 16,802
Re: This Bumblebee Song Is AMAZING!!!
That soundtrack will need some Alice Cooper.
Coming soon: rien.
