Weibo user TF-Factory has released
several artwork for the new*Transformers Evergreen designs we saw yesterday
. These artwork (known by Hasbro as ‘Pretengineering’) gives us a good look at back and side views of* Evergreen characters such as Wheeljack, Soundwave, Starscream, Barricade, Grimlock and many others. Meanwhile, designer*Emiliano Santalucia, who worked on the original artwork, gives us an explanation
on the whole Evergreen concept: “The cat (I assume Ravage…) is out of bag! iPhone Trading Card/ Sticker app Quidd released a set of new stickers featuring Transformers Evergreen designs. I was honored to be given the task to » Continue Reading.
